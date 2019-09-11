55+ BC Games kick off Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C. (55+ BC Games/Flickr)

Morning start: 55+ athletes descend on the Okanagan

A look at everything you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

It’s a mixed bag today, so don’t take the risk, pack an umbrella.

Fun Fact of the Day:

Based on landmass, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world, measuring just 0.2 square miles, almost 120 times smaller than the island of Manhattan. Situated on the western bank of the Tiber River, Vatican City’s two-mile border is landlocked by Italy.

Weather forecasts according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI):

The 55+ BC games are set to commence today in Kelowna. Read the full story here.

Video of the Day:

Summer heat is definitely coming to an end which means the countdown for snow is on. Check out this video of a pupper having too much fun.

(Don’t worry, he was ok)

Previous story
VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

Just Posted

Enderby mayor calls on Ottawa after alleged ISIS supporter’s release

‘We must do better,’ Mayor McCune

Vernon arts centre bursary deadline looms

Students in the area urged to apply for one of three $1,000 bursaries

Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Vernon Museum opens doors to future

Event digs into plans for a cultural centre

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Okanagan for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Boundary-Similkameen MLA said B.C. can be leader on permanent daylight saving time

Overwhelming survey response from B.C. residents shows preference for permanent daylight saving time

55+ BC Games kicks off in Kelowna

Stage is set for the 2019 55+ BC Games to take over the streets, waters and fields of Kelowna

