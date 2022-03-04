(Pixabay)

Morning Start: A lightning bolt can toast 100,000 pieces of bread

Your morning start for Friday, March 4

Happy Friday, hope you’ve been having a great week!

Fun Fact: The average lightning bolt has enough energy to toast 100,000 pieces of bread. Who’s ready for breakfast?

On this day

In 1801, Thomas Jefferson is elected and inaugurated as the third President of the United States.

In 1968, heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier improved to 21-0 after an 11th round TKO of Buster Mathis.

In 1978, after 103 years the Chicago Daily News publishes its last issue.

In 2012, Vladimir Putin wins the Russian presidency despite allegations of voter fraud.

In 2019, U.S. Democrats announce a corruption investigation into President Donald Trump.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Safety Day, National Pound Cake Day, National Grammar Day, National Employee Appreciation Day, National Dress in Blue Day, National Unplugging Day, National Tartar Sauce Day, Toy Soldier Day, and World Obesity Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Catherine O’Hara (68), NBA star Draymond Green (32), actress Patricia Heaton (64), and musician Emilio Estefan (72).

Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine!

