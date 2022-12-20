(@joepompliano/Twitter)

(@joepompliano/Twitter)

Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

Your morning start for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: The creators of Adidas and Puma are brothers.

On this day

In 1919, the Canadian Railway Association is established.

In 1957, musician Elvis Presley receives a draft notice for the U.S. Army.

In 1966, the NBA awards Seattle a team for the 1967-68 season.

In 1974, ‘The Godfather Part II” is released.

In 1991, ‘Father of the Bride’ is released.

In 1996, ‘Scream’ is released.

In 2007, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the oldest ever monarch.

National holidays

Today is National Sangria Day, Games Day, and Go Caroling Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Ukrainian city humming with generators, thanks to Kelowna contribution. Learn more here.

Police search for wanted man in Okanagan. Learn more here.

Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Learn more here.

Trending

This is the worst way to lose a football game ever…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with soccer player Kylian Mbappé (24), actor Jonah Hill (39), actress JoJo (32), television series creator Dick Wolf (76), and filmmaker Todd Phillips (52).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bringing a dog along for a holiday stay? Make sure to plan
Next story
PODCAST: Nuts & Bolts: Pre-Design Planning (Building Your Dream Team)

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers forward Maddy Hackman (15) prepares to reject a lay-up attempt from Kiana Kaczur of the South Kamloops Titans during the final of the Tsumura Invitational Rising Stars senior girls basketball tournament Dec. 15-17 in Langley. (Langley Events Centre photo)
Titans topple Vernon Panthers in Langley hoops final

This is the original Air Cadet foundation agreement signed in 1942 for Vernon’s 223 Red Lion Squadron, which celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2022. (Contributed)
Vernon squadron celebrates 80 years

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

SASCU director June Stewart presents Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank’s Jen Gilfillan Lt. Joel Torrens with a cheque from SASCU for $7,000. (Contributed)
Thousands of dollars given by SASCU to North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

Pop-up banner image