(Photo: Pexels)

Morning Start: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

Your Morning Start for Monday, November 1

Morning! Happy Monday! Hopefully, you had a fun All Hallow’s Eve yesterday.

Fun fact: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year.

Bad news to the millions of Canadians who suffer from allergies: allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year. According to a 2019 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, scientists have found that pollen counts across the Northern Hemisphere have increased over the last 20 years. They also found that pollen season is increasing by 0.9 days a year worldwide.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

penticton

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

The Divine Miss P has gained her heavenly wings.

Miss P (P for Peyton), a 10-year-old beagle from Enderby who put the North Okanagan community on the world map in 2015 by winning Best In Show at the legendary Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, crossed over the rainbow bridge earlier this month.

She died in her sleep.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Truly the most Canadian thing to happen.

@ohmygoditstom

oh hey there buds #moose #canada #fyp

♬ Somebody’s Watching Me – Single Version – Rockwell

That’s all folks! See y’all tomorrow!

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for Halloween thrills?

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers Tier 2 U15 hockey squad earned some cash and some education Saturday, Oct. 30, taking part in a Firesmart Yardwork fundraiser in Okanagan Landing's Canadian Lakeview Estates neighbourhood, to the delight of the residents. (Carly Gare photo)
Vernon minor hockey team rakes in fundraising cash

(Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

More than 40 paddlers decked out in different costumes took part in a paddle on Kal Lake Halloween Sunday afternoon under ideal conditions. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Call of the costumed paddler answered by many in Coldstream

Vernon Vipers forward Zack Tonelli is stopped in the shootout by Alberni Valley goalie Hobie Hedquist. The Bulldogs’ netminder helped his team to a 1-0 BCHL win at home Saturday, Oct. 30. (Darran Chaisson/@chaissoncreative photo)
UPDATE: Caps double Vernon Vipers 4-2