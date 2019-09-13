(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Are you afraid of the number 13?

Your morning start for Friday, September 13th, 2019

Whether you’re superstitious or not, Friday the 13th is known for being one of the most unlucky and eerie days of the year.

Fun Fact of the day:

Why does everyone fear the number 13?

In numerology 13 is considered to be an irregular number and it’s also the number of witches you need to form a coven. Creepy. It also comes down to good old history, some people believe the number 13 is unlucky because Judas Iscariot was the betrayer of Jesus Christ, and he was the 13th to sit at the table during the Last Supper.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of the Central Okanagan said Kelowna has lost 3,000 jobs since the speculation tax was implemented. Read more here.

Video of the day:

Can we please switch out the rainfall for bubbles this weekend…

WATCH: Kelowna firefighters climb 110 storeys in full gear to honour 9-11 victims

Most Read