Morning Start: Armadillo shells are bulletproof

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Good morning, today is World Teacher Day.

Fun Fact of the day: Armadillo shells are bulletproof

In fact, one Texas man was hospitalized when a bullet he shot at an armadillo ricocheted off the animal and hit him in the jaw.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Two vehicles down embankments overnight on Westside

Two vehicles went over embankments in separate incidents on Saturday night on the Westside.

Around 10:20 p.m., Wilsons Landing fire crews attended a scene near Bear Creek Provincial Park where a vehicle went over an embankment.

On Sunday morning, a large truck or commercial vehicle was seen being pulled off of a hillside in the area.

Just 20 minutes earlier, a collision was reported at the 28-kilometre mark of Jackpine Forest Service Road, to the west of West Kelowna, where another car went down an embankment.

Song of the Day: ily (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Doctors say Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Morning Start: Armadillo shells are bulletproof

