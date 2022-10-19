Morning Start: Babies in Denmark

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Good morning Okanagan! The morning start is back after a couple days off, so let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: In Denmark, people leave their babies outside to sleep during the day…

On this day

In 1933, a vote by the Berlin Olympic Committee approves basketball into the 1936 Olympics.

In 1957, Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard becomes the first NHL player to reach 500 goals.

In 1966, Bobby Orr makes his NHL debut.

National holidays

Today is National Friends Day, National Seafood Bisque Day, National Medical Assistants Day, Ride to Work Day, World Humanitarian Action Day, World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day, and Evaluate Life Day.

In college football this past weekend, Tennessee upset Alabama for the first time in years and the fans went nuts…

A moment 16 years in the making for @Vol_Football fans. What. A. Scene. pic.twitter.com/ePiZGyOsyG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 16, 2022

The fans partied so hard, they decided to take the goalposts…

This view of @Vol_Football fans taking apart the goal post 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JqnJNVFMpm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2022

And this fan who was watching at home celebrated the victory with his family so much that he tore his ACL…

This Tennessee fan tore his ACL celebrating the win over Alabama. Football guy pic.twitter.com/YHJXliPBFE — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 17, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jon Favreau (56), actress Gillian Jacobs (40), actor John Lithgow (77), and former Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista (42).

Have a great day everyone!

