Morning Start: Bagels at Costco

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend, now let’s get your new week started!
Fun Fact: You can buy a box of bagels at Costco for an unbelievable price…
@ordinarymomx2 Thanks to someone who posted this on Tik Tok as a Costco Find. Bagels by the case…Way cheaper than buying them already. My daughter eats a plain bagel per day. prepackaged #costco #costcofinds #costcobuys #costcocanada #savememoney #groceryshopping ♬ original sound – Dee Anne
On this day
In 1898, Spain declares war on the United States.
In 1974, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become a NFL franchise.
In 1986, ‘Crocodile Dundee’ premieres.
National holidays
Today is National Pigs in a Blanket Day, National Skipping Day, Fashion Revolution Day, and Scream Day.
Trending
How cool would it be if you’re wearing a jersey when bartending and the player you’re wearing shows up?!
When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 pic.twitter.com/6HwALOTh3o
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 21, 2023
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Kelly Clarkson (41), singer Kehlani (28), singer/actress Barbara Streisand (81), country singer Carly Pearce (33), and actor Cedric the Entertainer (59).
Have a great week everyone!
