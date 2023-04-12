(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Bats

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 12

Good morning Okanagan! Time to get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Bats are the only mammal that can fly.

On this day

In 1877, the first use of a catcher’s mask in a baseball game.

In 1945, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt dies in office.

In 1955, the polio vaccine is tested, announced to be safe and effective and given full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope begins in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

National holidays

Today is National Licorice Day, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, International Be Kind to Lawyers Day, and National Big Wind Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Driver, woman and baby safely extracted after semi crashes into Kelowna home

TLC and Shaggy bringing Hot Summer Nights Tour to Penticton

65 jobs affected as Tolko’s Armstrong mill cuts shifts temporarily

Trending

After nearly losing his life earlier this year, actor Jeremy Renner made his first television appear since the incident on Monday night.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Saoirse Ronan (29), singer Brandon Urie (36), TV host David Letterman (76), actress Jennifer Morrison (44), actor Ed O’Neil (77), actress Christina Moore (44), actor Andy Garcia (67), model Brooklyn Decker (36), and Canadian TV sportscaster Ron MacLean (63).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

