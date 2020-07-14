(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Big Bertha is the oldest cow to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Today’s forecast is mainly sunny for the Okanagan/Shuswap this fine Tuesday.

Fun Fact of the day: The oldest cow to ever live died three months shy of her 49th birthday

Big Bertha (17 March 1945 – 31 December 1993) was a cow who held two Guinness World Records: she was the oldest cow recorded, dying just three months short of her 49th birthday, and she also held the record for lifetime breeding, having produced 39 calves.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Kelowna glider pilot crashes in the Columbia Valley

A Kelowna glider pilot remains in critical condition in hospital, after crashing his aircraft in a remote area outside of Invermere, on Friday (July 10).

RCMP received a report that a glider aircraft had crashed near Pedley Pass in a remote area near Invermere, about 6:45 p.m.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, a pilot of a secondary glider aircraft flying in the area made the discovery, reported the crash site to airport operations who called 911.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue attended the crash scene and managed to remove the pilot from the aircraft’s cockpit.

The pilot, a man in his 70’s, was breathing and a physician who was part of the search and rescue team was able to attend to him.

Video of the day:

LOL

READ MORE: Police search for suspect in early-morning assault downtown Kelowna

Environment Canada weather

Most Read