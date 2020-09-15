(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Blue cheese can change your dreams

Your morning start for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Good morning, a special air quality statement remains in effect for the entire Okanagan.

Smoke impacts due to long-range transport from wildfires in the western United States have already been observed in some areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, and portions of the Interior.

Fun Fact of the day: Blue cheese can change your dreams

Having strange dreams? It’s time to skip the blue cheese on your salad. According to research from the British Cheese Board, eating blue cheese is particularly associated with vivid dreams.

In case you missed it: ‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Lake Country woman after murder charge stayed

More than four years after Arlene Westervelt’s death, her family is still demanding justice and answers.

Her husband, Lambertus Westervelt, was charged with second-degree murder in April 2019 after an extensive investigation into Arlene’s June 2016 drowning death on Okanagan Lake. The Crown stayed that charge in July 2020 after more than a year of the matter winding through the courts.

The grieving family gathered on the steps of the Kelowna Law Courts on Monday, Sept. 14 — the day Westervelt was set to face a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

“My sister Arlene lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,” said Arlene’s sister, Debbie Hennig, during the gathering at the Kelowna Law Courts.

“He said she disappeared into the lake and was gone. We don’t believe it. We have never believed that. Arlene was too skilled to make such a rookie mistake. She was an experienced canoeist, a member of the rowing team (formerly for the University of Alberta), she knew how to swim and always wore a life jacket.”

Song of the Day: Working – Cartel Madras & Jide

READ MORE:Surrey man handed life sentence for West Kelowna murder of common-law partner

Environment Canada weather

