Morning Start: Breaking Toblerone chocolate bars

On this day

In 1851, the first baseball jerseys were wore by New York.

In 1889, the Canadian Pacific Railway is completed coast-to-coast.

In 1969, the last episode of ‘Star Trek’ airs.

In 1985, ‘Larry King Live’ debuts on CNN.

In 2016, Muhammad Ali dies at age 74.

In 2019, rapper Jay-Z becomes the first billionaire rapper.

National holidays

Today is National Doughnut Day, National Egg Day, National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Repeat Day, World Bicycle Day, and World Cider Day.

In case you missed it

UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life. Learn more here.

Woman accused of lighting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune released on bail. Learn more here.

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates return of Cultural Arbor. Learn more here.

Trending

This is one of the coolest sports stories/Twitter threads in a long time.

Carlos Carrasco has pitched in the majors for 11 years. Throughout his career, he's beaten leukemia, taught himself English, become a U.S. citizen, and won 95 games. Still, his father, who lives in Colombia, had never seen him pitch live in an MLB game. Until today. pic.twitter.com/oMTLnWPMvS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 2, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with television host Anderson Cooper (55), tennis player Rafael Nadal (36), and actress Suzie Plakson (64).

