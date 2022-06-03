(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Breaking Toblerone chocolate bars

Your morning start for Friday, June 3

Good morning everyone! Happy Friday! Let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: How have we been this doing wrong our whole lives?

@sidneyraz seconds to realize a lifetime of wrong #toblerone #firsttime #todayyearsold #inmy30s #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehacks ♬ original sound – sidneyraz

On this day

In 1851, the first baseball jerseys were wore by New York.

In 1889, the Canadian Pacific Railway is completed coast-to-coast.

In 1969, the last episode of ‘Star Trek’ airs.

In 1985, ‘Larry King Live’ debuts on CNN.

In 2016, Muhammad Ali dies at age 74.

In 2019, rapper Jay-Z becomes the first billionaire rapper.

National holidays

Today is National Doughnut Day, National Egg Day, National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Repeat Day, World Bicycle Day, and World Cider Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life. Learn more here.

Woman accused of lighting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune released on bail. Learn more here.

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates return of Cultural Arbor. Learn more here.

Trending

This is one of the coolest sports stories/Twitter threads in a long time.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with television host Anderson Cooper (55), tennis player Rafael Nadal (36), and actress Suzie Plakson (64).

Have a great Friday and a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
‘What an interesting phenomenon’: Fraser Valley teacher, students spot sun halo
Next story
Fraser Valley writing, art contest open to all Indigenous youth in B.C.

Just Posted

A drug warning has been issued in Vernon and Kelowna. (Interior Health image)
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

Gas hit the listed price of $2.19.9 at one Vernon service station on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street Thursday, June 2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)
UPDATE: Vernon, regional residents urged to prepare for flood potential

Vernon Fire Rescue
Wildfire sparked in Vernon ravine