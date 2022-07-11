(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Bulls are colour-blind

Your morning start for Monday, July 11

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Now let’s get your day and week started!

Fun Fact: Bulls are partially colour-blind. One colour they can’t see is red.

To them, a matador’s flag looks a yellow-grey colour. The waving of the flag is what gets them angry.

On this day

In 1896, Wilfred Laurier is sworn in as Canada’s seventh Prime Minister.

In 1914, Babe Ruth made his MLB debut.

In 1922, The Hollywood Bowl opens.

In 1960, novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is published.

In 1967, television game show ‘The Newlywed Game’ premieres.

In 1985, Nolan Ryan becomes the first pitcher in MLB history to strikeout 4,000 batters.

In 1988, boxer Mike Tyson hired Donald Trump as his advisor.

In 2007, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ is released in theatres.

In 2013, ‘Orange is the New Black’ premieres on Netflix.

In 2019, the last models of the Volkswagen Beetle are made, ending production after 80 years.

National holidays

Today is Cheer Up The Lonely Day, International Essential Oils Day, National 7-Eleven Day, Free Slurpee Day, National Blueberry Muffin Day, National Mojito Day, National Culture and Senior Citizens Day, National Swimming Food Day, National State Fair Food Day, and World Population Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

Trending

Inflation is hitting everyone hard… including animals.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Alessia Cara (26), rapper Lil Kim (48), actor David Henrie (33), and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki (32).

Have a great day and week everyone! Stay cool in the hot weather!

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

