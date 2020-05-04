(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Can you hear anything in space?

Your morning start for Monday, May 04, 2020

What a beautiful Monday. Get outside and embrace the elements.

Fact of the day:

Can you hear anything in space?

No, you cannot hear any sounds in near-empty regions of space. Sound travels through the vibration of atoms and molecules in a medium (such as air or water). In space, where there is no air, the sound has no way to travel.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A gas station convenience store has been shut down due to fire damage after a shoplifter shot a flare in the direction of a clerk inside.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called out to the fire at the Circle K convenience store on Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive on Saturday just after 9 p.m.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said two teenagers allegedly shoplifted from the store.

“One of them discharged a single-tube flare into the store directly at the clerk, struck merchandise, a fire ignited, caused significant damage, the clerk fled the store,” O’Brien said.

Video of the day:

