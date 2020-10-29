(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast in Kelowna is 11 degrees and clear skies.

Fun Fact of the day: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves

Your cat has your best interest in mind when she brings you that dead mouse. No, really—it’s true! “In the wild, cat mothers teach their young how to eat their food by bringing home dead or injured prey,” according to Live Science. “Domestic cats are no different. But in this modern age of spayed domestic cats, many female felines have no young to whom they need to pass on their hunting wisdom. By leaving a dead animal on the back porch, your cat is acting out its natural role.”

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:Accused Kelowna hamster killer facing new charge for publishing video online

A Kelowna man accused of killing and torturing three hamsters is facing a new charge for allegedly posting a video of the act online.

Leighton Labute, 21, was initially facing six charges, but according to the BC Prosecution Service those have now been consolidated to two — one for killing “one or more hamsters” and another for causing them unnecessary pain or suffering in May 2019.

The Crown approved a new charge against Labute, adding a count of publishing obscene material, as he allegedly posted the video to Reddit in May 2020.

“The funny thing about Reddit, it forces people to watch the things you do and ruins their day,” a Twitter account believed to be tied to Labute posted on May 4, 2020.

A video on a YouTube account bearing Labute’s name, dated May 14, 2019, shows a man playing with three hamsters. In the video, the man states he bought the hamsters recently. The description of the video simply reads, “pin stabbed, drowned, microwaved,” though no such content is shown.

Song of the Day: Violent Soho – Slow Down Sonic

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Elections BC sent out almost 700,000 mail voting packages as of Oct. 14 with just under 3.5 million registered voters. (Black Press Media File)
COLUMN: In praise of public servants

The snap election could have gone a lot less smoothly if not for the work of Elections BC officials

Ken Henley and Anne Graeper found love in Heaton Place Retirement Community in Armstrong. (Contributed)
Armstrong retirement community residents find love in COVID-19

Ken Henley and Anne Graerper grew closer amidst the pandemic

Eric Termuende and the Emily Dahl Foundation are presenting a virtual ‘fireside conversation’ on modern happiness from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. (YouTube)
Mental health advocate joins Dahl Foundation’s happiness chat in Vernon

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

Cat playing with little gerbil mouse on the table. Russia.
A boat moored at Turtle Bay Marina was reported stolen Oct. 1 and remains under investigation. (Contributed)
Lake Country crimes remain unsolved

Boat stolen from marina, theft of siding and vehicle break and enter

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

In past years, Summerland has launched the festive season with the annual Summerland Festival of Lights. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been cancelled. (Summerland Review file photo)
Festival of Lights cancelled in Summerland

Annual November event normally launches start of festive season

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
RCMP say fire at Revelstoke apartment suspicious

Second fire in less than a week in Revelstoke contained to one unit

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

