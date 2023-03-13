Morning Start: Cetaceans

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re caught up on sleep after the time change! Let’s get your Monday and week started.
Fun Fact: There are approximately 90 species of whales, porpoises, and dolphins, collectively known as cetaceans.
On this day
In 1877, 15-year-old Chester Greenwood patents earmuffs after inventing them.
In 1906, social reformer Susan B. Anthony dies at 86.
In 2020, Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft.
In 2022, 40 days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady announces he’s returning to the NFL.
National holidays
Today is Commonwealth Day, International Every Girls Win Day, National Napping Day, National Jewel Day, National Good Samaritan Day, and Open an Umbrella Indoors Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
More flights added to Kelowna International Airport schedule. Learn more here.
Two hospitalized for smoke inhalation following Coldstream house fire. Learn more here.
More than 140 athletes from across B.C.’s Interior ski for gold at Apex Mountain. Learn more here.
Trending
How about a second hole-in-one in three days on one of the toughest holes on the PGA Tour?!
ANOTHER ACE ON 17!!!!!
Aaron Rai makes his first career ace to send the crowd into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/48vVElNQr7
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2023
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Jack Harlow (25), rapper Common (51), actor William H. Macy (73), and actor Danny Masterson (47).
Have a great week everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.