Morning Start: Did you know Ringo Starr narrated Thomas the Tank Engine?

It might be hard to believe that a rock’n’roll legend went on to do voiceover work for a kid’s show about trains but that is exactly what happened.
Fun Fact of the day: Ringo Starr was the first narrator for Thomas the Tank Engine
Sir Richard Starkey, former drummer for the Beatles, better known by his professional moniker Ringo Starr, did voice over work for the show from 1984-1986. The role was then taken over by comedian George Carlin, later joined by actors Alec Baldwin and Pierce Brosnan.
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
In Kelowna:
In Vernon:
In Salmon Arm:
In Penticton:
In case you missed it (ICYMI):
A group of employees at a B.C. cannabis company have become the first private sector dispensary workers to unionize in Canada.
Video of the day:
Researchers have found that “puppy dog eyes” are an evolutionary triumph amongst domesticated dogs. Canines have developed specific muscles that helps raise their eyebrows, while wolves, whom dogs descended from, do not have this muscle.
View this post on Instagram
As it turns out those “puppy dog eyes” are an evolutionary triumph. Dogs have developed a specific muscle that helps raise those eye brows, it’s called a levator anguli oculi medialis. Interestingly enough, wolves, whom dogs descended from, do not have this muscle. Researchers have speculated that dogs facial muscles have evolved in such a way to help them communicate better with their human counterparts. Don't miss #PuppyBowl TODAY at 3p ET on @animalplanet! #PuppyBowlXVI