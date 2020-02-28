(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Do you know that IKEA actually stands for something?

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Most know the furniture and home accessories company by the confusion sometimes surrounding the assembly of their products, but did you know IKEA actually stands for something?

Fun Fact of the day: IKEA stands for the company’s founder

IKEA’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad, grew up in a Swedish farm called Elmtaryd near the village of Agunnaryd. Kamprad founded the company in 1943 at just 17-years-old.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

An Alberta woman says she has complained to the RCMP about a decal bearing an energy services company’s logo below a cartoon depicting what appears to be the sexual assault of 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Video of the day:

Check out this super satisfying video of what happens when a water droplet falls on a sharp point!

Read more: Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Read more: Revelstoke mother and daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Vernon grandpa needs a kidney

Harry Bryant turns to Facebook to search for a donor, educate others on kidney disease

Our History: A royal visit to Vernon

Princess Margaret and Lt.-Gov. Frank Mackenzie Ross took a ride through Vernon… Continue reading

Coldstream officials clear air about pool costs

Municipalities seeks to clarify who pays what to cover additional lifeguarding hours

Big contributions for Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Former member of the centre donated $10,000 while Regency Parkwood donated more than $2,000

Old Friends return to Okanagan Symphony stage

OSO marks 60th anniversary with Masterworks series in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Man missing in the South Okanagan located

Victor Genero has been located according to RCMP. He was last seen in Penticton on Feb. 24.

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Lawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme Court

B.C. courts dismissed Nevsun’s attempts to make Eritrea the forum for any lawsuit proceedings

Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

Shuswap residents will have opportunity to view iconic trophy on March 7.

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

