Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Good morning! Today’s a stormy one!

Fun Fact of the day: Dogs can smell cancer

They don’t call them “man’s best friend” for nothing. Researchers have found that dogs are able to pick up on a specific scent that cancer produces in a person—which is undetectable to humans. So if your dog is acting strange around you, it may be you who needs to get checked out by a physician. And if you’re looking to repay your canine’s kindness, Meet the Former Model Who Wants to Save Your Dog’s Life.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: GoFundMe launched for man severely injured in Westside Road crash

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man who was severely injured in a crash on Westside Road last month.

On June 29, Kelowna man Tyler Sheriff and a friend were in a horrific accident in which their truck went backwards over the side of the road.

The friend walked away with just cuts and bruises, but Sheriff was not so lucky.

According to his wife, Sandy, Sheriff broke his left shoulder blade, he crushed his pelvis, broke his hip, twisted his femur and dislocated his knee and wrecked his sciatic nerve. He’s also temporarily on dialysis, as his kidneys began to fail.

Video of the day:

Is this what goal celebrations will look like if the NHL returns this year?

Shoppers Drug Mart launches in-store virtual service at several B.C. stores

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Environment Canada weather

