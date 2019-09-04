Your morning start: Fun fact, weather and video of the day. (Natalia Cuevas-Huaico)

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Fun Fact of the day:

If you haven’t been told this wisdom, listen up, or actually, just keep reading.

What happens to our bodies after we lived our best years? Our bodies begin to shrink as we get older. And oddly enough, it’s our nose and ears that continue to grow.

If you’re asking how so? It’s because our nose and our ears are made of cartilage and while many people mistakenly believe that cartilage never stops growing, the fact is cartilage does stop growing. However, cartilage is made of collagen and other fibers that begin to break down as we age creating an illusion that our nose and ears are larger.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

No thunderstorms today… The sunshine is here and you bet it’s to stay.

In Kelowna:

In tonight:

In Vernon:

Tonight:

In Penticton:

Tonight:

In Salmon Arm:

Tonight:

Video of the Day:

The long weekend is long over, but we’re still thinking about a dream vacation…

READ MORE: Money on the mind: survey finds Canadians worry about finances while on the job

WATCH: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Previous story
B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Just Posted

Fundraiser started for family of Armstrong woman who lost cancer battle

Lisa Payton was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016

Bring back road shoulders for cyclists

LETTER: In response to Vernon bike paths

Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber tours vacant storefronts

The Empty Storefront Tour, highlighting vacant commercial properties, goes Sept. 17

Support strong for innovation centre and maker space in Vernon

Full house attends feasibility study presentation for such a centre in North Okanagan

Green Party campaign office opens in Vernon

Marc Reinarz - not left, not right, forward

Truck flips into ditch on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna

No major injuries in Lake Country incident

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Body found on shoreline of Penticton beach

Penticton RCMP are investigating an area of Skaha Beach

Art piece stolen from South Okanagan home during wildfire evacuation

Home broken into and items stolen while family on evacuation from the Eagle Bluff wildfire

DFO announces project funding to at-risk species conservation programs

The two programs have approved funding for nearly 90 new projects over the next year.

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Conversation starters to bring up at the office…

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Okanagan dragon boater cruises to 7 gold medals at world championships

Jeremy Siddall and the Team Canada team swept their entire competition

Most Read