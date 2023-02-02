Morning Start: Groundhog Day

Your morning start for Thursday, Feb. 2

Fun Fact: Happy Groundhog day! Since the day started in 1887, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow 106 times. For some reason, in the 136 year history of the event, there were 10 years where the results weren’t recorded and no one knows why.

On this day

In 1887, the first Groundhog’s Day takes place.

In 1901, Queen Victoria’s funeral takes place.

In 1913, New York City’s Grand Central Terminal opens.

In 1964, the G.I. Joe action figure is released.

In 2014, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

In 2014, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman dies at 46 of an overdose.

In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

In 2021, Jeff Bezos steps down as the CEO of Amazon.

National holidays

Today is Groundhog Day, National Brown Dog Day, National Catchers Day, National Hedgehog Day, National River Day, National Tater Tot Day, and National Ukulele Day.

‘I sacrificed everything to get this going’: Kelowna’s newest thrift store opening a success. Learn more here.

Penticton RCMP look for witnesses to New Year’s Eve assault at beachfront. Learn more here.

Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll. Learn more here.

Trending

Congrats to the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady on retirement again! Will it stick this time?

Tom Brady's 23-season career: – 7x Super Bowl Champion

– 5x Super Bowl MVP

– 3x League MVP

– 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

– 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

– 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

– 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Shakira (46), actress Julia Fox (33), actress Farrah Fawcett (would’ve been 86), television personality Dog the Bounty Hunter (70), model Christie Brinkley (69), and retired NHL star Todd Bertuzzi (48).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

