Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Happy Birthday, Gordon Ramsay.

The British chef, television star and food critic turns 53 on Friday.

Did you know that Ramsay was an aspiring soccer star before he became a world renown chef? Before injuries took too big of a toll, Ramsay trained with Rangers F.C., a Scottish professional club that Ramsay cheered for in his youth.

Though Ramsay is known for his temper and imaginative vocabulary on his many TV shows, he’s not always the bad guy. On Twitter, amateur chefs often tag Ramsay for comment on their homemade grub. The results are not always as negative as you might think.

Fun fact of the day:

Ramsay, whose various restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin Stars, was ranked the 35th highest-earning celebrity in 2018 by Forbes with earnings of $63 million. He also has his black belt in Karate.

