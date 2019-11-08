(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Happy Birthday, Gordon Ramsay.

The British chef, television star and food critic turns 53 on Friday.

Did you know that Ramsay was an aspiring soccer star before he became a world renown chef? Before injuries took too big of a toll, Ramsay trained with Rangers F.C., a Scottish professional club that Ramsay cheered for in his youth.

Though Ramsay is known for his temper and imaginative vocabulary on his many TV shows, he’s not always the bad guy. On Twitter, amateur chefs often tag Ramsay for comment on their homemade grub. The results are not always as negative as you might think.

Fun fact of the day:

Ramsay, whose various restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin Stars, was ranked the 35th highest-earning celebrity in 2018 by Forbes with earnings of $63 million. He also has his black belt in Karate.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A Kelowna resident has shared her story of when she was 19 years old and joined the army — in 1938. Read more here.

Video of the day:

Waking up near the end of the week like:

READ MORE: From West Kelowna to the pros, soccer star ready for whatever career holds next

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

Just Posted

Vernon homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

HOME extended play collaborates with Billy Nickel and Sammi Morelli

Vernon’s Downtown Internet Lounge to host all-nighter gaming marathon

Stretch your thumbs, there’s a Street Fighter tourney

Vernon drivers rally for top-five finish in Alberta

Dave Barg and Matt Lunde finish overall out of 17 at Kananaskis Rally

Coldstream squad primed for provincials

Kal Lakers to host 2019 B.C. AA High School Senior Girls Volleyball tournament Nov. 28 t0 30

BX firefighters appoint 4 Junior Chiefs

Four North Okanagan students drove to get a special lunch in Engine No. 1

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

Most Read