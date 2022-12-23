(I Celebrate Festivus/Facebook)

Morning Start: Happy Festivus

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 23

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Friday and weekend started before the holidays!

Fun Fact: It’s December 23rd, which is a big day for Seinfeld fans, happy Festivus everyone!

On this day

In 1938, while filming ‘The Wizard of Oz’, Margaret Hamilton (The Wicked Witch of the West)’s costume catches on fire.

In 1954, the world’s first kidney transplant takes place in Boston, Mass.

In 1997, Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson becomes the fastest head coach to 500 career wins (682 games).

National holidays

Today is Festivus, National Christmas Movie Marathon Day, and National Roots Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

sunday

In case you missed it

Kelowna man earns pinstripes in first year with New York Yankees organization. Learn more here.

“There is help out there”: Kelowna burn victim identified as man with 22-year troubled past. Learn more here.

Burst pipe floods Vernon theatre, cancels show. Learn more here.

Trending

Looks like the gang is back together for this new spinoff show…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Finn Wolfhard (20) and rock singer Eddie Vedder (58).

Have a great Friday, a happy holidays, and a Merry Christmas everyone! Hope the holidays treat you well!

Pop-up banner image