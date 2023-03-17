Pixabay

Pixabay

Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, March 17

Top of the morning to you all on this St. Patrick’s Day! Let’s get your Friday started.

Fun Fact: St. Patrick wasn’t born in Ireland! His parents were Roman and he was from Scotland.

Also, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a dry holiday! It’s a national holiday in Ireland and until the 1970s, pubs were also closed.

On this day

In 1756, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place.

In 1905, Albert Einstein finishes paper detailing Quantum Theory of Light.

In 1930, construction begins on the Empire State Building in New York.

In 1995, the first chickenpox vaccine is approved.

National holidays

Today is National Close the Gap Day, and National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

p

In Revelstoke

r

In Salmon Arm

sa

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna airport expecting 130,000 travellers this Spring Break

Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

Senior crashes car into Vernon business

Trending

March Madness is delivering already…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Rob Lowe (59), actor Kurt Russell (72), actor John Boyega (31), musician Hozier (33), and sports reporter Tracy Wolfson (48).

Have a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How Irish are you?
Next story
Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over security story

Just Posted

A medical incident is causing delays in both directions on Highway 97 north of Vernon on Friday morning. (Jennifer Smith/Vernon Morning Star)
Highway 97 north of Vernon experiencing delays in both directions

The second Bloom Tulip Festival in Spallumcheen, on Knob Hill Road, will run May 4-28. Advance tickets for the popular event go on sale online Friday, March 17. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan tulip festival ready to bloom

Hot air balloons float above Vernon Saturday for the annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society's Balloon Festival as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Matt Boos photo)
Funds raised to support school breakfast programs in Vernon

Pixabay
Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Pop-up banner image