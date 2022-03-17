(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Your morning start for Thursday, March 17

Good morning, happy Thursday and happy St. Patrick’s Day!

via GIPHY

Fun Fact: St. Patrick wasn’t born in Ireland! His parents were Roman and he was from Scotland.

Also, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a dry holiday! It’s a national holiday in Ireland and until the 1970s, pubs were also closed.

On this day

In 1756, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place.

In 1905, Albert Einstein finishes paper detailing Quantum Theory of Light.

In 1930, construction begins on the Empire State Building in New York.

In 1995, the first chickenpox vaccine is approved.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Close the Gap Day, and National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Emergency presence at Mt. Boucharie School in West Kelowna. Learn more here.

Okanagan Spirits donating March vodka sale proceeds to Ukraine effort. Learn more here.

Central Okanagan trustees back off COVID vaccine mandate. Learn more here.

Trending

This is how bad gas prices are right now…

@604tv Canadian gas prices are ridiculous 😂 #604tv #canada #gas #canadianhumour #poker #highstakes #bc ♬ original sound – 604tv

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Rob Lowe (58), actor Kurt Russell (71), actor John Boyega (30), musician Hozier (32), and sports reporter Tracy Wolfson (47).

via GIPHY

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Canada-Ukraine exchange students return to B.C. town to help and to remember
Next story
QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Chanreet Bassi’s overtime goal gave the UBC Thunderbirds a 1-0 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies and a two-game sweep of the Canada West Women’s Hockey Championship in Vancouver. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo)
Lake Country forward’s heroics lift UBC women to Canada West hockey crown

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

The Vernon Vipers, B.C. Hockey League and Shaw Communications have teamed up to help local charities in each Canadian member city. The Vipers have selected the Kalamalka Starfish Society’s backpack program to help local kids. Fans can text to donate $10 to the charity with all donations to eligible charities up to $3,000 matched by Shaw. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon kids score support from BCHL, Shaw

For some, St. Patrick’s Day is a time for tea, while others will prefer to raise a pint of beer in honour of the day. (Submitted)
QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?