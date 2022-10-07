(Pexels)

(Pexels)

Morning Start: Happy Thanksgiving!

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 7

Good morning all! It’s time to get your Friday started before the Thanksgiving long weekend!

Fun Fact: It’s Thanksgiving weekend so here are some fun facts about the holiday!

  • Thanksgiving has been celebrated in Canada since 1879.
  • Up until 1957, Thanksgiving was celebrated on the first Monday of October.
  • Canada celebrated Thanksgiving on the second Monday in October while the United States celebrated it on the last Thursday of November. This is because it gets colder in Canada earlier in the season than the States, making harvest season earlier.
  • The second Monday every October is still a holiday in the States, its Columbus Day.
  • Thanksgiving is a statutory holiday everywhere in Canada except for the Atlantic provinces.
  • In 2020, 2.5 million turkeys were purchased for Thanksgiving in Canada. That was a 36 per cent increase from 2019.

On this day

In 1849, Edgar Allan Poe dies at 40.

In 1986, Steve Yzerman is named captain of the Detroit Red Wings.

In 1992, the Tampa Bay Lightning become the first expansion team in NHL history to win their opening game.

In 2008, Spotify is launched.

National holidays

Today is National Body Language Day, National Forgiveness and Happiness Day, National Inner Beauty Day, National Frappe Day, World Smile Day, World Cotton Day, and National LED Light Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

RCMP asking public for help to find West Kelowna convicted killer wanted province-wide. Learn more here.

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations. Learn more here.

Flying into the future with new cleaning technology at Kelowna’s airport. Learn more here.

Trending

ESPN dug up actor Kevin Hart’s high school basketball highlights and its hilarious.

Bonus topic – put this dog in the NBA!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with television judge Simon Cowell (63), singer Lewis Capaldi (25), MLB star Mookie Betts (30), and singer John Mellencamp (71).

Reminder: there’s no morning start on Monday because of the holiday. Have a great, happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving weekend everyone! Don’t forget all the greens, beans, potatoes, and tomatoes!

(and enjoy all the sports this weekend! Let’s go Blue Jays!)

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Fraser Valley cornfield after weeks on the run
Next story
Feeling thankful? Canadian Blood Services suggests giving a piece of yourself this Thanksgiving

Just Posted

Sean Newton
Chamber president running for Armstrong council

Young Ronin, filmed in Vernon featuring local talent, premiers at the Towne Theatre Oct. 14. (Movie still)
Film shot entirely in Vernon breaks through

The Vernon Ski Club’s 53rd annual Ski Swap goes Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (VSC photo)
Vernon club slides into annual Ski Swap

(Pexels)
Morning Start: Happy Thanksgiving!

Pop-up banner image