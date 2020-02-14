There’s something about Valentine’s Day that brings out romance. (file photo)

Morning Start: Happy Valentine’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 14

Kelowna is heading into a long weekend for most, and Valentine’s Day will be a good way to start off the weekend whether it’s with the significant other, family, a new flame or even if it’s a flying solo kind of weekend.

Fun Fact of the Day:

Saint Valentine’s Day originated as a Western Christian Feast honoring early saints named Valentinus. It has become recognized as a commercial celebration of romance in many places of the world.

According to the tradition, Saint Valentine was imprisoned for secretly marrying couples and also restored the sight of his love Julia. Before Valentine’s execution on Feb. 14 (somewhere between 269 to 271 AD), he wrote a love letter to Julia and signed it “from your Valentine.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A group of businesses in Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood continue to have issues with the property owner after heating and flooding problems persist. Read more here.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day rooted in Pagan, Roman and Christian traditions

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas
Next story
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Just Posted

Barriers called for at site of truck rollover in Vernon

Installing roadside barriers the jurisdiction of Ministry of Transportation

Dental care access takes centre stage in Vernon

Non-profit low-cost clinic to host Kenny Rogers Tribute band in fundraiser event

Armstrong couple proof of lasting love

Heaton Place residents celebrating 70 years of marriage

Scooter stolen from Vernon woman returned one month later

Man does “the right thing” after learning scooter he bought was stolen

WATCH: Tina Turner turns heads at Vernon Winter Carnival luncheon

The event list is packed on Day 6 of the festivities

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Morning Start: Happy Valentine’s Day

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 14

Injunction granted allowing police to arrest pipeline protesters at B.C. legislature

B.C. Supreme Court order comes days after demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

New scholarship to honour Canadian wine icon Harry McWatters

McWatters’ passing left “massive void” in the B.C. wine industry.

Most Read