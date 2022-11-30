Morning Start: Hockey and Sesame Street

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 30

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Okanagan! Hope you’re staying warm. Let’s get your last day of November started!

Fun Fact: On Dec. 21, 1975, the Chicago Blackhawks played an exhibition game against the characters from Sesame Street.

On this day

In 1487, the German Beer Purity Law is introduced in Germany. The law stated beer should only be made with three ingredients: water, malt, and hops.

In 1972, an illegal fireworks factory in Rome, Italy explodes, killing 15 people.

In 1979, Pink Floyd release their album ‘The Wall’.

In 1982, Michael Jackson release his sixth album ‘Thriller’.

In 1991, 17 people die in a crash that involved 104 vehicles that was caused by a dust storm in San Francisco.

In 1993, ‘Schindler’s List’ premieres in theatres.

In 1993, the Jacksonville Jaguars are named the 30th franchise in the NFL.

In 2004, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings loses, ending his streak of 74 straight wins. He earned more than $2.5 million in that span, the most of any game show contestant in history.

In 2005, the Boston Bruins trade Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks.

In 2007, stuntman Evel Knievel dies at 69.

In 2013, actor Paul Walker dies in a car crash.

In 2017, the longest rainbow in history is recorded, lasting eight hours and 58 minutes.

National holidays

Today is National Computer Security Day, National Mason Jar Day, National Methamphetamine Awareness Day, National Personal Space Day, National Stay at Home Because You’re Well Day, and National Mousse Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Kaley Cuoco (37), model Chrissy Teigen (37), actor Ben Stiller (57), actress Elisha Cuthbert (40), actor/comedian Colin Mocherie (65), DJ Steve Aoki (45), retired MLB and NFL star Bo Jackson (60), actor Michael Cudlitz (58), musician Billy idol (67), singer Clay Aiken (44), director Woody Allen (87), retired MLB pitcher from Victoria, Rich Harden (41), television personality Dick Clark (would’ve been 93), and novelist Mark Twain.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

