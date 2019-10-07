(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How many calories does the average person eat on Thanksgiving?

Your morning start for Monday,October 7th, 2019

Thanksgiving is only a week away! Don’t forget to buy your turkey.

Fun Fact of the day:

How many calories does the average person eat on Thanksgiving?

According to research from the Calorie Control Council, the average American may consume more than 4,500 calories and a whopping 229 grams of fat during a typical holiday gathering from snacking and eating a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

MADD Central Okanagan Chapter hosted its annual candlelight vigil in Kelowna on Sunday in honour of those who have been killed in impaired driving crashes. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Monday morning can be rough, so here’s a video to encourage you to keep moving forward.

