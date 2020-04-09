(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Your morning start for April 9, 2020.

Spring has sprung and it’s here to stay.

Fun Fact of the day: “Just google it…”

Where do you turn to when you need a question answered?

There’s no doubt “Just google it” is a common phrase, it’s heard in your household, on the bus to work, in your workplace, pretty much everywhere. Our dependence on using powerhouse search engines in lieu of our beloved encyclopedias or dictionaries to find out the unknown is real and it’s thriving.

In a Code/Mobile conference, Amit Singhal, senior vice president of Google Search, said Google receives over 100 billion searches a month. Additionally, more than half of those searches are coming from mobile devices. And that doesn’t include devices with screens bigger than 6 inches such as tablets. How insane?!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Statistics Canada reports the economy lost 1,011,000 jobs in March — the worst recorded single-month change — as the COVID-19 crisis began to take hold.

Video of the day:

The end of the week is nearing — and it’s totally ok if you add a couple more scoops of coffee to your java this morning.

ALSO READ: Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thank you Okanagan paramedics

Just Posted

COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

Safeway delivers bouquets to Vernon’s self-isolating seniors

Vernon Safeway delivered 79 bouquets to Columbus Court residents Wednesday, April 8

Vernon minor hockey hands out year-end hardware

Organization couldn’t hold annual banquet because of COVID-19

Community Champion: Helping through song and dance

March Community Champion Jasvinder Singh Khatra is a believer in multiculturalism

Spallumcheen speedway application going to public hearing

Owners look to change land use designation of track and rezone it from raceway to industrial land

WATCH: Okanagan choir members sing together virtually

UpStage Kelowna Show Choir wanted to sing together, even if it’s in video form

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Your morning start for April 9, 2020.

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

People needing addictions services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic, B.C.’s ex-top doctor says

Widespread job losses and more homelessness due to physical distancing at shelters have added hurdles

Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Unemployment rate hits levels not seen since 2010

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

LEGO – it’s not just for children anymore

All in all it’s just another brick in the wall

Most Read