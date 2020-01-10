Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

The so-called cold snap has arrived and it’s here to stay.

Fun Fact of the day: “Just google it…”

Where do you turn to when you need a question answered?

There’s no doubt “Just google it” is a common phrase, it’s heard in your household, on the bus to work, in your workplace, pretty much everywhere. Our dependence on using powerhouse search engines in lieu of our beloved encyclopedias or dictionaries to find out the unknown is real and it’s thriving.

In a Code/Mobile conference, Amit Singhal, senior vice president of Google Search, said Google receives over 100 billion searches a month. Additionally, more than half of those searches are coming from mobile devices. And that doesn’t include devices with screens bigger than 6 inches such as tablets. How insane?!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Shovel, check. Snowboots, check. Sun? Nope.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A houseboat anchored on the shores of Bear Creek Provincial Park on Okanagan Lake is sinking. Read more here.

Houseboat sinking on Okanagan Lake https://t.co/Oc9Ng1ywtZ — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) January 10, 2020

Video of the day: That’s some great foot-work!

Really creative on the ice? Elias Pettersson (@_EPettersson) and the @Sportsnet announcers with unreal timing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qxix91C84D — NHL (@NHL) January 9, 2020

Natalia Cuevas Huaico