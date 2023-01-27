(Justin Timberlake/Facebook)

Morning Start: How NSYNC got their name

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 27

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your Friday started ahead of the weekend!

Fun Fact: Justin Timberlake’s mom was the person who created the name for his first band, NSYNC. The letters represent the last letter of each band member’s first name. JT’s mom also said the five of them were almost ‘in sync’ when singing.

On this day

In 1894, the first college basketball games takes place.

In 1948, the first tape recorder was sold.

In 1982, the Los Angeles Kings set an NHL record by playing in their sixth consecutive tie.

In 1991, the New York Giants beats the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV.

In 1993, pro wrestler André the Giant dies at 49.

In 2004, ‘Yeah!’ by Usher is released.

In 2021, actress Cloris Leachman dies at 94.

National holidays

Today is International Holocaust Memorial Day, National Geographic Day, National Fun at Work Day, National Chocolate Cake Day, National Professional Activities Day, National Big Wig Day, and National Preschool Health and Fitness Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘We have concerns about the safety of our highway’: Peachland CAO after fatal crash. Learn more here.

From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream. Learn more here.

Arctic air invasion to sweep across Okanagan, Shuswap. Learn more here.

Trending

Do you think this was real and genuine or was a set-up?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with country music star Bailey Zimmerman (23), actor Patton Oswalt (54), football broadcaster Cris Collinsworth (64), and Mozart.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

