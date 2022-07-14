Morning Start: How to get a new phone charger for free

Your morning start for Thursday, July 14

Fun Fact: Have you ever lost your phone charger and want to get a new one for free?

Go to a hotel and tell them you forgot your charger there. Most hotels have a box of forgotten phone chargers they’ve collected when cleaning the rooms.

On this day

In 1951, a sporting event (horse racing) is televised in colour for the first time.

In 1983, ‘Mario Bros’ by Nintendo is released in Japan.

In 1989, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ is released in theatres.

In 2008, ‘The Dark Knight’ is released in theatres.

National holidays

Today is National Mac and Cheese Day, National Nude Day, National Tape Measure Day, and Shark Awareness Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with MMA fighter Conor McGregor (34), actress Jane Lynch (62), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (37).

