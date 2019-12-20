Morning Start: Is there any coffee left in the pot? Meet the Trojan Room

The coffee must flow and the countdown to Christmas continues…

Fun Fact of the day:

We all know the heartbreak that comes with finding the coffee pot empty.



This is the camera used to film and stream a life image of the coffee pot.(Pixabay)

The first webcam was created at the University of Cambridge in England to check the status of a coffee pot. Dubbed the Trojan Room, it was located in Cambridges’ old computer laboratory and provided the inspiration for the world’s first webcam.

The idea behind the 1991 coffee cam stemmed to save people working in the building the disappointment of finding the pot empty and making the trip to the room for no reason. The Trojan Room provided a live image of the coffee pot to all desktop computers on the building’s network. It gained international recognition a few years later when it was connected to the world wide web, the pot was retired in 2001.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

If you’re planning to travel through high mountain passages today, you might want to rethink your choice.

According to Drive BC, a travel advisory was issued early this morning advising motorists to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for winter conditions.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Berry was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his two children, Aubrey and Chloe Berry, who were found stabbed to death in their own beds, in their own home on Christmas Day in 2017. Read more here.

BREAKING: Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years https://t.co/o9OJcOsPGd — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) December 19, 2019

Video of the day:

It’s Friday, hit snooze…

My boyfriend told me that our puppy Winston snoozed his alarm the past two days and he was almost late to work. Obviously I didn’t believe him… so he showed me 😂 pic.twitter.com/FCIX4QPQG3 — Melissa Robertson (@mrobertson0425) September 26, 2019

Natalia Cuevas Huaico



