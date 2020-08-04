Morning Start: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

Good morning, hope you had a nice long weekend. Now, it’s back to work!

Song of the Day: Freakin’ out on the interstate – Briston Maroney

Fun Fact of the day: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

If you want to make a good impression on someone, you’ve only got about four minutes to do it. It is believed that it has far more to do with your body language, tone and speed of your voice rather than exactly what you say.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

A recovery operation is underway to retrieve the body of a swimmer presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake.

On Aug. 1 at around 2:40 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced after cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

People in the area had attempted to locate the 33-year-old Alberta man but had not been able to find him.

West Kelowna RCMP, Peachland Fire and Rescue and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended the rescue on Aug. 1., but despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man.

Video of the day:

Happy birthday Barack Obama!

FROM SENATOR TO PRESIDENT: As former Pres. Barack Obama celebrates his birthday, a look back at his journey to the White House: https://t.co/D8fxeT3iNP pic.twitter.com/3iDgqi73CP — ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2020

READ MORE:BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather