(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Morning Start: It’s possible to walk from the U.S. to Russia

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 30

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Fun Fact: You can walk from the U.S. to Russia.

@map_nerd Is this the most remote town in US? Thanks to #Foreigner for the music ref. #Alaska #usa #siberia #beringsea #russia #maps #geography ♬ Cold As Ice – Foreigner

On this day

In 1909, the Queensboro Bridge linking Queens and Manhattan opens in New York.

In 1981, U.S. President Ronald Reagan is shot and wounded in an assassination attempt.

In 2001, at 15 years and 9 months old, U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps breaks the world record for the 200-metre butterfly.

In 2013, North Korea declared war on South Korea.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Take a Walk in the Park Day, World Bipolar Day, National Virtual Vacation Day, National Pencil Day, National Turkey Neck Soup Day, National I Am in Control Day, and Little Red Wagon Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna man headed to the New York Yankees organization. Learn more here.

Vernon opera singer Scheins on Food Network debut. Learn more here.

City grants development permit for residential complex by Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. Learn more here.

Trending

Cherry Blossoms are very popular in Washington, D.C. so the Nationals and Wizards created jerseys to represent them in their city. Thoughts?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Celine Dion (54), country singer Thomas Rhett (32), singer Eric Clapton (77), soccer star Sergio Ramos (36), TV host Piers Morgan (57), actor Mark Consuelos (51), NFL star Richard Sherman (34), singer Tracy Chapman (58), singer Norah Jones (43), rapper MC Hammer (59), actor Paul Reiser (66), and MLB star Alex Bregman (28).

Have a great Wednesday!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Wayward goat enjoying B.C. family’s hospitality until owner is located

Just Posted

“Home on the Range,” Sheepherders Tony Gibson and Jack Husted on the Shuswap Sheep Range below Queest Mountain, photo by Erskine Burnett from The Shuswap Country. (Contributed)
Historic photos, ‘intriguing text’ prompts creation of new book about the Shuswap

Lake Country boat landmark destroyed in fire April 1, 2021
No plans to replace the Holiday Park Resort fire ravaged boat

(Google Maps)
Morning Start: It’s possible to walk from the U.S. to Russia

The Canadian Guitar Quartet Review took the Vernon Performing Arts Centre stage Friday, March 25. (North Okanagan Community Concert Association photo)
Guitar quartet commended for Vernon performance