(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash at age 41

Your morning start for Monday, January 27, 2020

Jan. 26, 2020 will always be known as the day the world lost Kobe Bryant. The 5-time NBA Champion was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others when their helicopter crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 years-old.

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know Kobe Bryant was named after a piece of meat?

According to CNN, his parents named him after a type of steak. The origin of the beef is from a species of cattle, Wagyu, raised in the Kobe region of Japan.

In addition, Bryant lived in Italy for eight years and learned fluent Italian while his father played in the Italian Professional League.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The Okanagan continues to stay mild throughout the week, but there will be a chance of showers almost every day.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Hundreds of Aussie staff working at Big White Ski Resort will be thinking fondly of their friends and families back home while they celebrate Australia Day thousands of miles away from their fire-ravaged home country.

Video of the day:

A classy move by a classy athlete.

pt>

READ MORE:Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kris Hawryluik – Ski patrol Director, 33 years ski patrol

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast
Next story
BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Just Posted

Tribute hails Holly at Lumby Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Vernon parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Man missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

UPDATE: Highway reopened in Coldstream after semi strikes power pole

Highway 6 cleared, power restored after crash Monday morning

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

UPDATE: Vernon’s Caetani Centre travelogue sold out

Executive Director Susan Brandoli will share photos of Caetani family’s place of origin

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Most Read