Morning Start: Kyle’s are going for a record

Your morning start for Thursday, April 20

Good morning Okanagan! Grab your coffee as we get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Is your name Kyle? Then you’re in luck and you should head down to Kyle, Texas if you want to try to break a world record.

On this day

In 1912, Fenway Park in Boston officially opens.

In 1914, Canadian James Duffy wins the 18th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1916, the Chicago Cubs play their first game at Weeghman Field (now known as Wrigley Field).

In 1968, Pierre Trudeau is sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1986, Michael Jordan sets the record for most points scored in an NBA playoff game with 63.

In 2008, Danica Patrick wins the Indy Japan 300 to become the first female driver to win a race in IndyCar history.

In 2018, electronic music artist Avicii dies of suicide.

National holidays

Today is National Cheddar Fries Day, National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day, National Look-alike Day, National Banana Day, Chinese Language Day, and Lima Bean Respect Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury

Gangster charged with Naramata murder appears in Kelowna court

Respiratory infection outbreaks at 2 Vernon facilities

Trending

This person wasn’t paying attention on the road.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Carmen Electra (51), actor George Takei (86), actress Jessica Lange (74), and actor Shemar Moore (53).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

