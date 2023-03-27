Morning Start: Lemurs

Good morning everyone, hope you had a great weekend and happy Monday!

Fun Fact: Let’s talk about lemurs because their eyes spook me out. The animal resides in Madagascar, and there are over 100 species of lemur, in all shapes and sizes. They are the only primate (besides humans) that have blue eyes. Additionally, the animal is the oldest living primate, residing on Earth 70 million years ago when they roamed Africa alongside dinosaurs.

In 1948, just 11 days after being released from prison, Billie Holiday plays in front of a sold-out crowd at Carnegie Hall.

In 1952, Singin’ in the Rain musical comedy premieres at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In 1977, 583 people die in aviation’s worst disaster when two Boeing 747s collide at Tenerife airport in Spain.

Today is International Whiskey Day, National Joe Day, International Scribble Day, National Spanish Paella Day, Viagra Day, World Theatre Day and World Autism Acceptance Week.

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu continued her impressive run of form on Sunday, with a straight sets victory over American Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16 in Miami. Her impressive play recently has her replicating her old Grand Slam winning self. However, there was a moment of levity in her match against Kenin, where she nicked the line on a second serve…

I think that caught the line tbh https://t.co/YVxBoj16GI — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) March 26, 2023

If your birthday is today, you share one with Christmas music legend Mariah Carey (53), singers Jessie J (34), Fergie (47), Halle Bailey (22), actress Brenda Song (34), director Quentin Tarantino (59) and footballer Manuel Neuer (36).

