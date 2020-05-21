(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Living near more trees can feel as good as a $10,000 raise

Your morning start for Thursday, May 21, 2020

There’s a good chance we’ll see rain this Thursday in the Okanagan and Shuswap, which may not be great for outdoor activities, but at least it’s good for the trees.

Fun Fact of the day:

Living close to nature has long been considered a boon for mental health, but it takes a special kind of researcher to ask what dollar value can be put on the feeling of being surrounded by foliage.

In 2015, researchers at the University of Chicago sought to quantify the benefits of green spaces, and after analyzing data sets from the City of Toronto, they found that having 10 or more trees on a city block does the same for a person’s sense of health and well-being as getting a $10,200 raise, or being seven years younger.

A tree-filled street may not make you feel like a million bucks, but $10,000 is nothing to sneeze at!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a large truck on a Trans Mountain Expansion Project site near Merritt, B.C.

The blue Peterbilt rope truck was destroyed in a blaze May 19, one week after the same truck was targeted in an “act of mischief” and a theft of fuel earlier that weekend.

Video of the day:

Anyone who’s had to redesign a kitchen will see the usefulness of this simple idea!

READ MORE: Rescued Shuswap bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Environment Canada weather

Most Read