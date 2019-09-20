Morning Start: Who is Greta Thunberg?

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

The sunny days of summer may be over.

As the Okanagan continues towards the start of fall on Sept. 23, Environment Canada forecasts rain through the weekend and periods of rain and sun through to next week.

Today, over 150 countries are taking part in Fridays for Future. The international movement of schools and students striking for climate change are participating in demonstrations across the globe in demand for action against climate change. This all began with Greta Thunberg, who began striking every Friday to protest the lack of effective climate legislation on a governmental level.

In Kelowna:

Mix of sun, clouds and rain with a high of 20 C. Forty per cent chance of rain throughout the day but expected to clear in the evening leading into a bright and clear Saturday.

In Vernon:

Rain and sun expected through the day Friday. High of 20 C with a 40 per cent chance of rain before leading into a clear night.

In Salmon Arm:

High of 21 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Mix of sun, rain and clouds but forecasted to clear up going into the evening.

In Penticton:

Forty per cent chance of rain with a high of 21 C. Expected to clear up tonight and leading into tomorrow morning but a mix of sun, clouds and rain throughout the day.

Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna. Read more here.

Section of 27th Street in Vernon closed

The street has been closed from 30th Avenue to Highway 6 due to weather disrupting repaving

Cyclist struck on Vernon highway

Emergency crews responding, more information to come

New Vernon pastry chef has real sweet tooth

Caken Me Crazy’s owner left the dental industry to pursue the culinary arts

Vernon retirement home holding open house

Orchard Valley will open doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21

Vernon realtor captures Okanagan Valley in photo collection

Marty Gilbert’s book, The Okanagan Collection, is available in acrylic, aluminum, or fine art paper

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen works to control mosquito populations

Control efforts in the region have been starting earlier each year

PAW Patrol Live! adds third Penticton show due to pup-ular demand

Fans can now see the heroic pooches at three different showtimes at the SOEC

Carnivorous praying mantis put to work in the Shuswap and Okanagan

Insects introduced to the region in the 1930s to control grasshoppers eating crops

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Métis actor ‘enthralling’ in first lead role

Okanagan Screen Arts Society to screen Falls Around Her Sept. 23

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

South Okanagan school bus driver calls out bad drivers

Bus driver said she sees multiple vehicles go by the bus despite having the overhead lights flashing

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

