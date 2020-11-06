(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: More than 95 percent of passengers involved in plane crashes survive

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday! Today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 6 degrees and mainly sunny.

Fun Fact of the day: More than 95 percent of passengers involved in plane crashes survive

If you have a fear of flying, it may be hard to convince you that plane crashes aren’t necessarily as deadly as you might think. Although it’s incredibly tragic when lives are lost, the fact is that more than 95 percent of passengers involved in aviation accidents survive. The National Transportation Safety Board even took a look at accidents that occurred between 1983 and 2000 involving more than 53,000 passengers and found that 51,207 made it out alive.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:Kelowna’s connection to the U.S. election

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has a connection to Kelowna.

Her press secretary, Sabrina Singh, is the niece of city councillor Mohini Singh, proving politics clearly run in the family.

The third-term city councillor was raised by Sabrina’s grandfather and considers the press secretary’s father to be something of a brother.

“My family has deep ties in the U.S, Sabrina’s grandfather was my grand-uncle and he was the only dad I knew,” explained Mohini. “Her father and I were raised like brother and sister, he is very cool.”

Harris appointed Indian-American Sabrina as her press secretary in August of this year. At 32, Sabrina has already been the press secretary to two Democratic presidential hopefuls, Cory Booker and Michael Bloomberg. The UCLA graduate also worked as a regional communications director on the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

“She is an amazing young woman, whose heart is in the right place and she really believes strongly in diversity in America,” said Mohini. “I believe she has a true dedication to her country. She is really passionate about what she does and giving everybody a voice.”

Song of the Day: Tokyo Police Club – Simple Dude

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Cougar spotted in Glenmore

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

Just Posted

A pop-up art exhibit is open in downtown Vernon Nov. 5-Dec. 24 at 3003 31st St. (ARTE funktional photo)
Art converges in times of distancing in downtown Vernon

New pop-up exhibit on until Christmas Eve

Plane.
Morning Start: More than 95 percent of passengers involved in plane crashes survive

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

North Okanagan residents can start setting out glass for curbside recycling collection Dec. 1, 2020. (File photo)
Glass added to curbside recycling in the North Okanagan

Residents will receive grey boxes to be filled with glass containers for collection starting Dec. 1

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon man caught breaking and entering to spend 303 days in jail

Vincent Silas Maxwell, 36, has been convicted 57 times since 2004

A Vernon resident uncovered a piece of forgotten local history when he discovered the Silver Star Challenge Cup, dated 1939-56, in a second-hand shop in the Caribou region of B.C. (Jeff Moore photo)
Vernon man’s trophy find uncovers mysterious local history

Jeff Moore hopes to uncover the story behind the Silver Star Challenge Trophy

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears gaming minister focused on money, not organized crime at B.C. casinos

2017 arrests tied to organized crime, illegal gaming led to dramatic dips in revenue at casinos

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods criticized for preventing employees from wearing poppies

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. begins counting mail-in ballots, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

An aerial view of the spot on Muchalat lake that the Nootka Sound RCMP have recorded as the last known site of Silvio Strussi from 1970. The National Underwater Training Centre of the RCMP will conduct a search operation this week. Photo courtesy, Nootka Sound RCMP
RCMP dive team to search for man missing since 1970 in remote Vancouver Island lake

Divers join family quest to locate grandfather’s final resting place on Muchalat Lake near Gold River

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A Trump supporter stands outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, where votes in the general election are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
U.S. ELECTION 2020: Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania

It’s the third full day after the election and anxiety about the outcome is building - in America and afar

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Most Read