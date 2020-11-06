Morning Start: More than 95 percent of passengers involved in plane crashes survive

Good morning and happy Friday! Today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 6 degrees and mainly sunny.

Fun Fact of the day: More than 95 percent of passengers involved in plane crashes survive

If you have a fear of flying, it may be hard to convince you that plane crashes aren’t necessarily as deadly as you might think. Although it’s incredibly tragic when lives are lost, the fact is that more than 95 percent of passengers involved in aviation accidents survive. The National Transportation Safety Board even took a look at accidents that occurred between 1983 and 2000 involving more than 53,000 passengers and found that 51,207 made it out alive.

In case you missed it: Kelowna’s connection to the U.S. election

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has a connection to Kelowna.

Her press secretary, Sabrina Singh, is the niece of city councillor Mohini Singh, proving politics clearly run in the family.

The third-term city councillor was raised by Sabrina’s grandfather and considers the press secretary’s father to be something of a brother.

“My family has deep ties in the U.S, Sabrina’s grandfather was my grand-uncle and he was the only dad I knew,” explained Mohini. “Her father and I were raised like brother and sister, he is very cool.”

Harris appointed Indian-American Sabrina as her press secretary in August of this year. At 32, Sabrina has already been the press secretary to two Democratic presidential hopefuls, Cory Booker and Michael Bloomberg. The UCLA graduate also worked as a regional communications director on the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

“She is an amazing young woman, whose heart is in the right place and she really believes strongly in diversity in America,” said Mohini. “I believe she has a true dedication to her country. She is really passionate about what she does and giving everybody a voice.”

