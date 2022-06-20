Morning Start: Mr. Potato Head

Your morning start for Monday, June 20

Fun Fact: Mr. Potato Head was the first toy to be advertised on television! The toy was invented in 1952.

On this day

In 1867, U.S. President Andrew Johnson purchases Alaska.

In 1980, The Blues Brothers is released in theatres.

In 2017, actor Daniel Day-Lewis announces his retirement from acting.

National holidays

Today is National Ice Cream Soda Day, National Take Your Cat to Work Day, National Vanilla Milkshake Day, World Productivity Day, and Bald Eagle Appreciation Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

Is this mascot the best ever or the worst ever?

Hasbro has just introduced, and this is not a joke, their new nightmarish mascot for NERF brand products named "Murph." Murph's terrifying catchphrase is "unleash the play in you." Here is Murph: pic.twitter.com/THZYb02sKY — Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 17, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Nicole Kidman (54), singer Lionel Richie (73), actor John Goodman (70), and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (33).

