Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

Fun Fact: There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way. There are approximately three trillion trees on Earth and 100-400 billion stars in the Milky Way.
On this day
In 1893, the first ferris wheel opens in Chicago.
In 1957, Louis St. Laurent steps down as the Prime Minister of Canada.
In 2003, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, the fifth novel of the series, is released.
National holidays
Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day, Summer Solstice (the longest day of the year), National Daylight Appreciation Day, Go Skateboarding Day, International Yoga Day, and National Cookie Dough Day.
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Kelowna.Learn more here.
United Way supports youth projects across the Okanagan with funding. Learn more here.
Bus services expanded in South Okanagan to meet summer demand. Learn more here.
Watch the Miami Dolphins try to pronounce this British Columbia city.
😂😂😂#MiniMic x @HollywoodVon pic.twitter.com/CeFJyBoekb
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 20, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Chris Pratt (43), singer Lana Del Ray (37), Prince William (40), The Killers’ lead singer Brandon Flowers (41), and actor David Morrissey (58).
