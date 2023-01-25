(@airrack/Twitter)

Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: A Youtuber named Airrack and Pizza Hut collaborated to break the Guinness world record for the world’s largest pizza. The pizza is 13,900 square feet, and weighs in at 13,653 pounds with more than 630,000 pieces of pepperoni and was cut in 68,000 slices.

After the world record was confirmed, the pizza was donated to various food banks.

On this day

In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games open in Chamonix, France.

In 1947, American gangster Al Capone dies at 48.

In 1961, Disney animated movie ‘101 Dalmatians’ is released.

In 1970, M*A*S*H premieres.

In 2005, NASA’s Opportunity/Spirit rover lands on Mars.

In 2017, actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80.

National holidays

Today is Robbie Burns Day, National Fish Taco Day, National Irish Coffee Day, Opposite Day, and Observe the Weather Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Show ‘snow mercy’ when voting on the name of Kelowna’s new snowblower. Learn more here.

Woman, two RCMP officers rescued after falling through ice on Mara Lake near Sicamous. Learn more here.

Shows will go on following flood at Vernon theatre. Learn more here.

Trending

What do you think of these jerseys/promotion by this Minor League Baseball team?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Alicia Keys (42), and Scottish poet Robbie Burns.

Have a great day everyone!

