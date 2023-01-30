(@PasteMagazine/Twitter)

Morning Start: New Zealand didn’t need the Power Rangers

Your morning start for Monday, Jan. 30

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: The 1990’s show ‘Power Rangers’ was banned in New Zealand until 2011.

On this day

In 1911, the Canadian Naval Service becomes the Canadian Royal Navy.

In 1948, Gandhi is assassinated.

In 1983, the Washington Football League beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.

In 1994, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.

In 2000, the St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

National holidays

Today is National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day, National Draw a Dinosaur Day, National Croissant Day, School Day of Non-Violence and Peace, and Yodel to Your Neighbours Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Money grows on the treasure tree: Merritt flood victim wins big on scratch lottery ticket. Learn more here.

Penticton Art Gallery celebrates 50 years with unique art exhibit. Learn more here.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue tune up their skills in training session. Learn more here.

Trending

This judge gets it…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Christian Bale (49), rapper Kid Cudi (39), Wilmer Valderrama (43), singer Phil Collins (72), actor Gene Hackman (93), and actress Olivia Colman (49).

Have a great Monday everyone!

