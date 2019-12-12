Morning Start: Octopuses are brainier than you

Your morning start for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Snow has fallen throughout the region, and highway alerts are in effect on the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Fun Fact of the day:

Which animal is smarter, a human or an octopus? Truth be told it’s an apples-to-oranges comparison, as we’re wired in vastly different ways. Case in point, octopuses have a total of nine brains – one for each tentacle and another to serve as a nerve centre.

What’s more, they also have three hearts, which could explain why this octopus had enough bravery to take on a bald eagle in a fierce battle.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

NBA Finals M.V.P. Kawhi Leonard made his return to Toronto on Wednesday for the first time since taking the team to the promised land. He was given a warm welcome.

Video of the day:

This guy knows how to fly in style – and let’s hope he knows how to land in one piece, too.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Brendan Shykora
VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

Most Read