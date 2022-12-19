(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Morning Start: Ogopogo Statue

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 19

Good morning Okanagan! Six days until Christmas, are you done your shopping yet? Let’s get your day and week started heading into the holiday season.

Fun Fact: Did you know there’s a statue of the Ogopogo in Okanagan Lake?

@juicydiq THIS IS TERRIFYING #kelowna #BC #canada #scary #okanagan #okanaganlake #foryou #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Let Go – Ark Patrol

On this day

In 1891, the Canadian Rugby Union forms.

In 1918, Robert Ripley begins his ‘Believe It or Not’ as a column in the New York Times.

In 1984, Wayne Gretzky becomes the younger player in NHL history (23) to reach 1,000 points.

National holidays

Today is National Hard Candy Day, National Oatmeal Muffin Day, and National Heroes and Heroines Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

“I’m really thankful I get this chance”: Kelowna Rockets captain ready for World Juniors. Learn more here.

Celebrate the longest night of the year at Penticton’s Penhenge on Munson Mountain. Learn more here.

From monster spray to emergency action, Armstrong pharmacist award-winning. Learn more here.

Trending

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is playing like this dad to start this career.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jake Gyllenhall (42), magician Criss Angel (55), Canadian golfer Lorie Kane (58), actress Alyssa Milano (50), model/Wayne’s daughter, Paulina Gretzky (34).

Have a great day and a great week everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. metal sculptor’s business soars on wings of 15,000-pound fire-breathing dragon
Next story
PODCAST: Catching up with four-time Grey Cup champion Andrew Harris

Just Posted

Beloved Armstrong Grade 1 teacher and Vernon trash collector Helen Sidney with one of her many gifts from admirers at her (soon-to-be) 100th birthday celebration Thursday, Dec. 15, at Vernon’s Schubert Centre. Sidney officially becomes a centenarian Dec. 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Famous Vernon trash collector piles up birthday wishes

Jeet Dukhia, the first person from Vernon to be named president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, has died at 74. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon fruit industry pioneer passes at 74

The Village Green Shopping Centre’s holiday video trilogy has come to a close, as Finneas E. Finch, played by actor Paul Rossetti, is retiring from his role. (Village Green Shopping Centre image)
VIDEO: Holiday film puts a wrap on Village Green Shopping Centre’s Grinchy villain

The KIJHL’s top team, the Princeton Posse (white), spoiled Teddy Bear Toss Night in Armstrong Saturday, Dec. 17, with a 5-4 shootout win over the North Okanagan Knights in the final pre-Christmas game for both teams. (Black Press - file photo)
Princeton Posse stuff North Okanagan Knights on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Pop-up banner image