Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Fun Fact of the day: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook.”

That was the case in 2011, according to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, though that number has likely risen since. “We’ve had instances where they pull up Facebook in the course of a deposition,” divorce lawyer Marian Rosen told ABC News. “Once it’s out there for the world, it’s very difficult … to erase from the past. There are going to be trails that can be followed.”

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Woman returns home after leaving for a walk last night

A Revelstoke family is breathing a sigh of relief after mom returned home after being missing overnight.

Julie Martel suffers from postpartum depression, said her husband Claude Awad in a post to the Revelstoke Community Facebook page that she had gone for a walk around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 and hadn’t returned home.

“She has had suicidal ideations in the recent past and I’m really worried for her safety,” he said.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue starting searching for her on Monday morning, Oct. 12 and a Facebook page was set up by concerned community members looking to coordinate search efforts as well as support the family.

