Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Good morning, put a smile on because today is bright and sunny in the Okanagan!

Fun Fact of the day: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook.”

That was the case in 2011, according to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, though that number has likely risen since. “We’ve had instances where they pull up Facebook in the course of a deposition,” divorce lawyer Marian Rosen told ABC News. “Once it’s out there for the world, it’s very difficult … to erase from the past. There are going to be trails that can be followed.”

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Protest planned against accused Kelowna hamster torturer

A Kelowna resident wants to see Leighton Labute punished for his alleged animal abuse and has planned a protest prior to his court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The protest is planned for 1 p.m. outside the Kelowna Law Courts, half an hour before 20-year-old Labute makes his second appearance in front of a judge since being charged earlier this year.

In May, Labute was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, all of which stem from an alleged incident of him torturing hamsters in May 2019.

Song of the Day: Chicken Tenders – Dominic Fike

Video of the day:

The game certainly has changed.

“No Babies Allowed”😂

The NBA in the 80’s & 90’s😏🏀 pic.twitter.com/LieD0s9ZXT — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 12, 2019

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Conservative MPs happy with O’Toole leadership choice

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather